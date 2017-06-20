New Jersey Daycare Workers Ran ‘Fight Club’ for Kids

A family is suing two former daycare employees for allegedly encouraging young children to fight each other while under their care in what prosecutors say was “fight club” for children.

The parents of a 4-year-old who attended the daycare filed a suit that claims their son is now in therapy for severe emotional distress as a result of the staff at Lightbridge Academy in Cranford, New Jersey, forcing him to engage in fights with other children, the Daily Mail reported.

Police say former daycare workers Erica Kenny and Chanese White forced the kids under their care to fight each other while they recorded videos of them — similar to a scene out of the 1999 movie Fight Club starring Brad Pitt.

“He continues to have night tremors,” said Jamison Mark, the attorney representing the parents. “Unfortunately, he lashes out in school. He is something of an intimidator, a tough kid but in a bad way.”

Kenny and White were each sentenced to three years’ probation after the two pleaded guilty to charges of child abuse.

Union County prosecutors say Kenny and White encouraged children between the ages four to six to shove each other on the playground.

NJ Advance Media reported that Kenny recorded the fights on her phone and uploaded them to Snapchat.

According to the video, Kenny refers to the scuffles a “fight club.”

“As parents and caregivers, we are shocked and saddened by this isolated incident,” a Lightbridge spokesperson said in 2016. “We have a zero tolerance policy for anyone who acts in conflict with the core value of Lightbridge Academy – the safety and well-being of children.”

The most current version of the suit also names Lightbridge Academy as a defendant, seeking an undisclosed amount in damages.

A Lightbridge spokesperson said the company has not yet looked at the lawsuit.