Sean Spicer Confirms WH ‘Meeting with Potential People’ for Press Vacancies

WASHINGTON, D.C. — White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer confirmed during Tuesday’s briefing that the White House is seeking input and “meeting with potential people” after reporters asked him if his role would be changing.

Reporters asked Spicer about speculations of change in the White House “press shop,” and inquired as to possible changes in his role during the afternoon on-camera press briefing.

He was asked if it’s true that his role is changing and “what’s in store?”

Spicer responded, “I’m right here.” He added, “You can keep taking your selfies,” an apparent reference to a tweet from two reporters in the room.

Spicer's favorite gals are here, for his swan song? @AprilDRyan pic.twitter.com/iLwpfENZh1 — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) June 20, 2017

Spicer said:

It’s no secret we’ve had a couple vacancies, including our Communications Director — he’s been gone for a while … [We’ve] been seeking input from individuals as far as ideas they may have. We’ve been meeting with potential people that may be of service to this administration. I don’t think that should come as any surprise. But we’re always looking for ways to do a better job of articulating the President’s message and his agenda.

Spicer added that when they have an announcement regarding personnel, the administration will let the press know.

Another reporter later commented:

You’re probably wearing more than one hat at the moment” before asking about “a great deal of unrest…about a lack of press briefings, a lack of communication with you directly outside of say, the office … unpack the idea behind fewer on camera briefings?

Spicer replied that the White House press team has respect for what reporters do. He added that the White House press team is very available and that the briefing is just one avenue to be available to the press. He asserted that data reflects that the President has had a significant level of interaction with the press when compared to previous administrations. Spicer said the press staff has been available almost 24-hours-a-day. He went on to say that the press will always advocate for more availability.

Follow Michelle Moons on Twitter @MichelleDiana