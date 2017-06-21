Cecile Richards Invites Trump to See ‘Lifesaving Care’ at Iowa Planned Parenthood

While President Donald Trump is in Iowa, Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards has invited him to visit one of the affiliates of her business, ostensibly to learn more about the “lifesaving care” it provides.

Richards took to Twitter to send the “invitation” to Trump. She writes that his administration is “assaulting” women’s “health care… around the globe, undermining a woman’s ability to decide if and when to have a child.”

.@realDonaldTrump needs to learn about the care PP provides — and see the harm blocking access to that care would do. pic.twitter.com/WYfQyc86yx — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) June 21, 2017

“Your health care repeal bill will cause millions of women to lose their insurance,” Richards writes.

Planned Parenthood, however, did not complain when millions of women lost their insurance when Obamacare became law and began to implode.

The nation’s largest abortion provider stands to lose millions of dollars in Medicaid and family planning reimbursements if Obamacare is repealed and contraception is no longer an “essential benefit” that must be covered by health insurance plans.

In her letter to Trump, Richards recalls one of the GOP presidential debates when candidate Trump said, “millions of women are helped by Planned Parenthood.”

“On this, we agree,” she tells Trump.

Richards adds that four Planned Parenthood clinics have recently closed in Iowa due to a new state law that defunds the abortion provider.

“Now four health centers are closing and 14,600 women will no longer be able to see their trusted health care provider for cancer screenings, STD testing and birth control,” she writes. “For many, they will have nowhere else to go for their basic care.”

Iowa’s new state law, however, redirects taxpayer funding to other community health care centers. Many of those centers can be viewed at getyourcare.org.

In its own annual report released at the end of May, Planned Parenthood reported increases in abortions, profits, and taxpayer funding, while many of its non-abortion services – including contraception – have shown a marked decrease.

In 2014-2015, the organization reported having performed 682,208 cancer screening and prevention services. However, in 2015-2016, Planned Parenthood reports 665,234 of the same services, a drop of 16,974.

Similarly, Planned Parenthood reports 9,419 prenatal services in its latest report, a significant drop since a year ago, when the group claimed 17,419 of the same services.