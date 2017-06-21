Kentucky Teacher Faces Rape Charges for Having Sex with Student

A Kentucky middle school teacher faces rape charges after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Lindsey Banta Jarvis was charged with third-degree rape. Prosecutors allege that the one-time social studies teacher sodomized a student under the age of 16, then initiated a months-long sexual relationship with the boy, WKYT CBS reported.

advertisement

The suspect taught social studies at Woodford County Middle School for three years. She resigned on June 30, school officials said.

Jarvis had gained another job last August as a teacher’s aide at Veterans Park Elementary School in Fayette County, but resigned from that position this week.

Police said they found evidence on the student’s cell phone that the pair had a sexual relationship.

Detective Steve Sparkman of the Versailles Police Department told the Lexington Herald-Leader that the investigation has been ongoing since January of this year.

The former teacher’s attorney entered a plea of not guilty this month. Her husband, Andrew, accompanied her to court, according to reports. Andrew Jarvis is also an employee of the Fayette County school system.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston or email the author at igcolonel@hotmail.com.