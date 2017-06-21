Report: Officer Stabbed by Man Yelling ‘Allahu Akbar’ at Airport, FBI Investigating Possible Terror

The FBI is investigating the stabbing of a police officer at Bishop International Airport as a potential act of terrorism amidst reports that the knife-wielding man shouted “Allahu Akbar.”

Update 2:35 PM: The FBI has released a fuller statement in which they note that they have reason to believe the stabbing is an “isolated” incident, though they continue to urge vigilance in the area.

#FBI statement on incident at Flint's Bishop International Airport: https://t.co/CAqZlBE1S4 — FBI Detroit (@FBIDetroit) June 21, 2017

Update 2:21 PM: The city of Flint announced that its city hall is currently implementing heightened security protocols in the event of a subsequent attack following the airport stabbing.

In New York, the NYPD have confirmed they are “monitoring” the situation:

We continue to monitor the developments out of Bishop Airport in Flint, MI pic.twitter.com/3fV6U4QrLF — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) June 21, 2017

Update 2:02 PM: The FBI has issued a statement providing more information on the incident:

The FBI, with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners, is jointly investigating this incident to determine the nature and motive for the attack. We are aware of reports that the attacker made statements immediately prior to or while attacking the officer, but it is too early to determine the nature of these alleged statements or whether or not this was an act of terrorism.

Lieutenant Jeff Neville was standing at the top of escalators at the airport in Flint, Michigan when he was stabbed in the neck, according to sources cited in an ABC12 report. Neville was taken to a local hospital and has been upgraded to stable condition.

Police Officer stabbed in Neck at #Flint, Michigan, airport identified as Jeff Neville https://t.co/EvCqHVvN8M pic.twitter.com/kyqoDmbICP — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 21, 2017

Governor Rick Snyder has issued a statement on officer Neville:

As we wait to learn more about the incident at Bishop Airport, please keep the attacked officer in your thoughts & prayers. — Governor Rick Snyder (@onetoughnerd) June 21, 2017

The attacker allegedly yelled “Allahu Akbar” before stabbing the officer, according to NBC News.

NBC’s Tom Winter posted the news of the shouting from the alleged suspect and the FBI investigation:

NBC News: The Canadian born suspect shouted "Allahu Akbar" before stabbing the officer multiple law enforcement sources say. W/ @anblanx https://t.co/TYSZIgmFQE — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) June 21, 2017

NBC News: Federal investigators are looking into the stabbing of a police officer at the Flint, MI airport as a possible act of terrorism. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) June 21, 2017

Law enforcement officials have indicated that the man is from Quebec and is a Canadian passport holder according to NBC News.

The Bishop International Airport posted to its Facebook page that stated there had been an incident at the airport and an airport officer had been injured, “All passengers are safe and are being evacuated at this time. Please check with your airline for potential cancellations or delays. We will release more information as we have it.”

An update from the airport stated that the FBI has taken over the investigation with local, state and federal agencies on scene. The airport is closed until further notice. The airport added that the suspect is in custody and being questioned.

Metro Detroit police have issued a request on Twitter for those in the area to “remain vigilant” and report any suspicious activity to the police, indicating there may be more than one suspect in the incident.

As we continue to monitor the situation at Bishop Airport, please remain vigilant and report suspicious activity to MSP or local police. pic.twitter.com/dtUvLiXHNs — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) June 21, 2017

