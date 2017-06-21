Dems Fundraising Lowest Since May 2003; RNC Raises Record $10.8 Million

The Republican National Committee (RNC) raised a record $10.8 million in May, while the Democratic Party had its worst May since 2003, raising just $4.29 million.

On Tuesday, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced that the committee had raised $10.8 million in May, a new post-presidential record, and $61.9 million overall in 2017.

“Our fundraising success wouldn’t be possible without the support of our network of loyal grassroots donors across the country and bold leadership from President Trump and Congressional Republicans,” said Chairwoman McDaniel. “Thanks to the continued investment by Americans who truly believe conservative values will continue to change this country for the better, the RNC will be there to support, defend, and elect Republicans headed into 2018 and beyond.”

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party had its worst May fundraising since 2003, raising $4.29 million. The party also had its worst April since 2009, taking in $4.7 million.

In an interview with NBC on Tuesday, DNC Chair Tom Perez, who has pledged to double the party’s budget from $50 million to $100 million over the course of the year said the party had “a lot of rebuilding to do.”

The figures come after a disappointing and expensive defeat for the Democrats in the special election held in Georgia’s Sixth Congressional District, where Republican Karen Handel scored a decisive victory over Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff, who spent a record-breaking $23 million on his campaign.

