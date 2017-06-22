SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

BuzzFeed HQ Evacuated After Bedbug Infestation

by Ben Kew22 Jun 20170

Employees at the internet media company Buzzfeed were asked to go home after their Manhattan headquarters was found to have developed an infestation of bedbugs.

“We are acting out of an abundance of caution and asking you to work from home tomorrow to give facilities the chance to deal with this in the fastest and environmentally safest manner,” chief communications officer Carole Robinson wrote in an email to staff, Poynter reported.

In a post entitled ‘BuzzFeed Has A Bed Bugs Outbreak And We’re All Being Totally Mature About It,’ the company attempts to make light of the situation by posting a series of memes and photos of staff dealing with the situation.

“We have every expectation that it will be all clear to re-enter the office and resume normal course of business by Friday morning,” Robinson added.

