Donald Trump: Senate Obamacare Replacement ‘Going to Be Negotiated’

President Donald Trump asserted that the first draft of the Senate healthcare bill released on Thursday was work in progress.

When reporters asked him if he felt that the bill had “heart,” Trump replied, “A little negotiation, but it’s going to be very good.”

Trump made his remarks after meeting at the White House with technology CEOs about drones and automation.

“Obamacare is dead and we’re putting a plan out today that is going to be negotiated,” Trump said.

He suggested it was difficult to work on a bill, as Democrats remained entirely opposed to it.

“We’d love to have some Democrats’ support, but they’re obstructionists,” he said.