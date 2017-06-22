SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Elizabeth Warren on McConnell Bill: ‘These Cuts Are Blood Money… People Will Die’

Elizabeth Warren
The Associated Press

by Tony Lee22 Jun 20170

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) accused Senate Republicans of using “blood money” to give wealthy Americans tax cuts after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) released the draft of the Senate’s healthcare bill on Thursday.

“These cuts are blood money,” Warren said on the Senate floor. “People will die.”

More specifically, Warren added that “Senate Republicans are paying for tax cuts for the wealthy with American lives.”

Democrats have gone on the airwaves and the Senate floor to blast Republicans for slashing Medicaid to give tax cuts to “millionaires.”

Meanwhile, Republicans like Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) have criticized the bill for not fulling repealing Obamacare. Paul even suggested that the bill was Obamacare-lite.

Messrs. Paul and Johnson joined Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Mike Lee (R-UT) in a joint statement in which they said they were not ready to vote for the bill.

McConnell reportedly wants to have a vote on bill before July 4.

