Elizabeth Warren on McConnell Bill: ‘These Cuts Are Blood Money… People Will Die’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) accused Senate Republicans of using “blood money” to give wealthy Americans tax cuts after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) released the draft of the Senate’s healthcare bill on Thursday.

“These cuts are blood money,” Warren said on the Senate floor. “People will die.”

More specifically, Warren added that “Senate Republicans are paying for tax cuts for the wealthy with American lives.”

Democrats have gone on the airwaves and the Senate floor to blast Republicans for slashing Medicaid to give tax cuts to “millionaires.”

Meanwhile, Republicans like Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) have criticized the bill for not fulling repealing Obamacare. Paul even suggested that the bill was Obamacare-lite.

Messrs. Paul and Johnson joined Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Mike Lee (R-UT) in a joint statement in which they said they were not ready to vote for the bill.

Today I join senators Lee, Johnson, and Cruz in opposition to the #HealthcareBill. Read here: https://t.co/vo6lvirree pic.twitter.com/FF9ChIBaBA — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 22, 2017

McConnell reportedly wants to have a vote on bill before July 4.