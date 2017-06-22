Kamala Harris Blasts McConnell Bill for Giving ‘Millionaires’ Tax Cuts: ‘This Is Black and White’

On Thursday, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) blasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) healthcare bill for slashing support “for kids with disabilities” to “give [tax] cuts to millionaires.”

“This is black and white,” she tweeted after McConnell released the Senate’s draft bill. “The Republican ‘health care’ bill cuts health care for people in need to give [tax] cuts to millionaires.

This is black and white. The Republican “health care” bill cuts health care for people in need to give taxes cuts to millionaires. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) June 22, 2017

Harris accused McConnell’s bill of “cutting support for kids with disabilities.” Harris has been blasting Senate Republicans in recent days on Twitter.

The real reason the Republican health care bill is a secret: they want to cover fewer people & give tax cuts to the wealthy. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) June 21, 2017

Now we know why the GOP hid their health care bill, it's as bad as the House bill: -Millions lose coverage

-⬆️costs

-Massive Medicaid cuts https://t.co/Tr7WxNAPJy — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 21, 2017

Democrats like Harris and Sen. Chuck Schumer are attempting to paint Republicans as “heartless” while Republicans like Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Ron Johnson (R-WI), on the other hand, have criticized McConnell for not fully repealing Obamacare. Paul said on Thursday that “it looks like we’re keeping Obamacare” and “not repealing it” while Johnson added that “it’s definitely not repealing Obamacare.”

McConnell reportedly wants to have a vote on bill before July 4.