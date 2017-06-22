SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Kamala Harris Blasts McConnell Bill for Giving ‘Millionaires’ Tax Cuts: ‘This Is Black and White’

Kamala Harris
David McNew / Getty

by Tony Lee22 Jun 2017

On Thursday, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) blasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) healthcare bill for slashing support “for kids with disabilities” to “give [tax] cuts to millionaires.”

“This is black and white,” she tweeted after McConnell released the Senate’s draft bill. “The Republican ‘health care’ bill cuts health care for people in need to give [tax] cuts to millionaires.

Harris accused McConnell’s bill of “cutting support for kids with disabilities.” Harris has been blasting Senate Republicans in recent days on Twitter.

Democrats like Harris and Sen. Chuck Schumer are attempting to paint Republicans as “heartless” while Republicans like Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Ron Johnson (R-WI), on the other hand, have criticized McConnell for not fully repealing Obamacare. Paul said on Thursday that “it looks like we’re keeping Obamacare” and “not repealing it” while Johnson added that “it’s definitely not repealing Obamacare.”

McConnell reportedly wants to have a vote on bill before July 4.

