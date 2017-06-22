Lisa Murkowski Takes Swipe at GOP Leadership: I Haven’t Seen Healthcare Bill Because I’m Not a Reporter

Senate Republicans released their bill to replace the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, on Thursday, but even Republicans are complaining about what they say is the secrecy surrounding the crafting of the GOP health care plan, including Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK).

When asked by a reporter about the Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017, Lisa Murkowski quipped that journalists and lobbyists know more about it than lawmakers.

“I am not a reporter, and I am not a lobbyist, so I’ve seen nothing,” Murkowski told Haley Byrd, a reporter with the Independent Journal Review.

Meanwhile, liberals are hoping Murkowski and Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) — two senators that could take out the GOP plan if they vote against it — are being courted by revealing details about the plan on Twitter, including Topher Spiro, senior fellow for economic policy and vice president of health policy at the Center for American Progress.

The Senate is expected to vote on the bill, which is more than 140 pages in length, as early as next week.