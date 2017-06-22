Man Arrested for Allegedly Kidnapping Family and Forcing Them to Take Him Shopping at Target

A North Carolina man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a family and forcing them to take him shopping at Target.

The Durham Police arrested Rollin Anthony Owens Jr., 29, for crimes involving guns, robbery, kidnapping, and more for the June 20 incident, WBAL reported.

Police allege that Owens knocked on the door of a West End home at around 7 a.m., drew a gun, and forced the family inside to drive him to a local convenience store. He then allegedly forced the family–a mother, father, and two children–to drive him to Target to shop.

One of the family members managed to ask a Target employee to call the police. Officers arrived at the Target store at about 8:30 a.m. and arrested Owens without incident.

The robbery Tuesday was only one of several attributed to Owens, who is suspected in two other armed robberies in as many days.

Owens was booked into Durham County Jail with a $1 million bond. His first court date was June 21.

