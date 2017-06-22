Sad! Hillary Clinton’s Approval Rating Unchanged Since the Election

In an unprecedented feat for presidential candidates, a Wednesday Gallup poll shows that Hillary Clinton has more or less maintained her approval rating since the 2016 election.

Fifty-seven percent of voters view the former secretary of state unfavorably. Forty-one percent of Americans view her favorably, a two percent decline from the time around the 2016 election according to Newsweek.

Gallup analyzed in their Wednesday report, “Over the past quarter century, the favorable ratings of losing presidential candidates generally have increased after the election—some in the immediate aftermath and others in the months that followed.”

Some in the left-of-center media have voiced support for the former presidential candidate running again in 2020.

Political Commentators have openly speculated that she will in fact run again given her Twitter trolling, a February book deal with Simon & Schulster, and the downsizing of the Clinton Global Initiative, often reviled by the right as a corrupt slush fund for Clinton allies.

In May, Hillary Clinton created a new political group, Onward Together, reminiscent of her campaign slogan, Stronger Together.

Onward Together is “an organization dedicated to advancing the progressive vision that earned nearly 66 million votes in the last election. Onward Together will work to build a brighter future for generations to come by supporting groups that encourage people to organize and run for office,” she told her supporters in a May email announcing the group’s formation.

Hillary Clinton is by no means done with entering the political discussion. In June, she compared herself to Wonder Woman.

Even if Hillary Clinton does not run for president, a Clinton presidential campaign remains a possibility.

Media personalities on the View urged the former first daughter to run for office. Variety gushingly profiled her in April for the magazine’s “Power of Women” issue.

Chelsea Clinton has also been active on Twitter, savaging figures including Steve Bannon and Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte.

Such eagerness for a future Clinton run has been by no means universal. Some liberals, even former ardent Clinton backers, have denounced the former first lady in rather colorful language. CNN urged her to take some blame for her election loss.

Hillary Clinton has blamed figures ranging from Vladimir Putin to James Comey for her election loss. She also blamed the DNC for a lack of proper data infrastructure during her appearance the 2017 Code Conference.

Others have blamed the former presidential candidate herself for the surprising defeat. Critics have pointed to a focus on identity politics, neglect of key swing states, connections to Wallstreet and a general lack of direction in her campaign as chief factors in her loss.