Sex Offender Allegedly Raped 7-Year-Old Six Weeks After His Release from Prison for Another Rape

A registered sex offender who was released from prison six weeks ago is back in jail after he allegedly broke into a stranger’s Kansas apartment and raped a seven-year-old girl.

Police charged Corbin Breitenbach, 23, with attempted capital murder, aggravated burglary, and aggravated criminal sodomy, WUSA reported.

Breitenbach asked the judge during his first court appearance about his bond amount. After the judge had responded that it would be $1 million, Breitenbach shook his head.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Breitenbach served a five-year, eight-month-long prison sentence starting in 2012 for raping and choking a 22-year-old woman.

Prison officials released Breitenbach April 28 under the condition that he report to his parole officer after he received credit towards his sentence for taking part in a rehabilitation program.

The Kansas Department of Corrections said he could have been released in December had he not racked up 32 disciplinary reports in prison.

The latest attack took place in the early morning hours of June 11 after Breitenbach allegedly broke into an apartment without the owner’s permission where a girl, who he did not know, was staying.

Court documents say Breitenbach took the girl out the bedroom to an outdoor balcony, choked her until she fell unconscious, and then raped her before he left.

The condo where the girl was attacked is right across a courtyard from where Breitenbach’s girlfriend lives, WNCN reported.

Breitenbach’s next court appearance is July 5.