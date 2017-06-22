Trump Endorses Senate Health Bill

President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday that he was “very supportive” of the Senate health care bill unveiled that morning.

I am very supportive of the Senate #HealthcareBill. Look forward to making it really special! Remember, ObamaCare is dead. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

advertisement

The text of the bill, titled the “Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017,” was made public Thursday, more than a month after the House passed its own bill, the American Health Care Act (AHCA). The two bills closely mirror each other, by the Senate version includes a slower rollout and a potentially “more generous” tax credit regime.

As Speaker of the House Paul Ryan also expressed a positive view of the bill on its release, it may stand a good chance of becoming law if the Senate, where Republicans hold a slim two-seat majority, votes for it. According to a report by Axios, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is urging a vote before Congresses 4th of July recess.

Despite leaders’ enthusiasm, public support for the House’s version remains weak.

Together, we are going to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!#AmericaFirst🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/MVJbs44AtR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

President Trump quickly followed up his tweet with another touting a successful and well-attended rally held Wednesday in Iowa. That return to campaign form comes as key elements of his party’s legislative move toward passage and public judgment.