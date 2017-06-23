200-Plus Teens Erupt in Massive Brawl Near Ohio Amusement Park

Police arrested up to 11 suspects after a massive brawl involving some 200 people believed to be employees and patrons of northern Ohio’s Cedar Point amusement park outside Sandusky, Ohio.

It remains unclear what started the melee, but police say one of the instigators resisted arrest and even attempted to take an arresting officer’s firearm, the Toledo Blade reported.

According to a police report, Carlos Demetrius Clayton, 19, of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, was observed pushing employees of the amusement park outside the apartment complex where many employees live. Clayton reportedly began resisting security officers and police.

Officers say as Clayton resisted officers he tried to grab an officer’s gun. He was soon tased and arrested.

“A large crowd like that you get a gun out there who knows what can happen get a hold of it causing more problems for the officers,” said Sgt. Kevin Youskievicz, Sandusky police, according to Fox 2.

As police responded to the fight, more and more people gathered, some turning violent themselves. Soon officers were being pushed and hit by members of the growing crowd, reports say.

Police soon disbursed Mace spray through the crowd to escape the closing mass of people.

Ultimately, five 18-year-olds and two 19-year-olds were arrested. A 20, 21, and 22-year-old suspect were also arrested. The suspects were charged with a variety of charges including disorderly conduct, rioting, resisting arrest, underage consumption, and other crimes.

No one was seriously injured, but several police officers and park security guards suffered minor injuries.

