Barack Obama Plans Return to Campaign Trail to Save Democrats

Former President Barack Obama will return to the campaign trail this fall in an effort to stem a series of Democratic electoral losses, according to a report in the HuffPost.

Obama is expected to campaign for Virginia Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, a rare decision for a former president. The decision shows that Democrats appear helpless without Obama, hoping that he will help them recapture the magic.

Northam has tried to nationalize the race by positioning himself as an anti-Trump Democrat.

“I’ve been listening carefully to Donald Trump, and I think he’s a narcissistic maniac,” Northam said in his campaign ads during the primaries.

Northam already has an eight-point polling lead over Republican candidate Ed Gillespie in the race, after the Republican nominee nearly lost his primary to challenger Corey Stewart.

A Quinnipiac University poll shows that 47 percent supported Northam, while only 39 percent backed Gillespie.

The state is currently led by Gov. Terry McAuliffe, the former Democratic National Committee Chairman during Bill Clinton’s presidency.