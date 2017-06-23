Police: Woman Bites Shop Employee in Attempt to Steal Stripper Pole

Police have charged a woman in Arkansas with biting an employee at a local store after she attempted to steal a stripper pole, KATV has reported.

The employee, who works at the gift shop Spencer’s in Little Rock, Arkansas, told police that the woman in question wanted to return an item for cash or store credit and that she recognized her as she had been caught shoplifting from the store in the past.

Having been told she could not exchange the item, the woman then decided she would take the stripper pole home instead of store credit, but did not have enough money to make the purchase. The woman consequently became frustrated and tried to steal the pole before being chased by the employee in question.

The employee then chased and successfully tackled the woman, who then bit her right arm before fleeing the scene.

According to KATV, the employee suffered from swelling but refused medical help. The suspect is described as a “black female, approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and 120 pounds, with long curly black hair and brown eyes.”

