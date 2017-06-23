‘Dirty Old Santa’ Allegedly Arranged Sex Meetup with Teenager

A Philadelphia man who referred to himself as ‘Dirty Old Santa’ has been arrested following his alleged attempt to arrange a meetup with a 14-year-old girl.

The 56-year-old, who referred to himself as “Dirty Old Santa,” was arrested recently after he allegedly traveled from Philadelphia to Folsom in an attempt to meet with a 14-year-old girl with whom he had arranged to have sex.

William McKinlay had reportedly begun speaking via the Internet to someone he believed to be an underage girl. The Delaware County District Attorney Jack Whelan and Ridley Township Police Capt. Scott Willoughby revealed that McKinlay had actually been speaking to a county detective operating an online sting operation.

McKinlay was arraigned on Thursday on felony charges of criminal statutory sexual assault, criminal solicitation to statutory sexual assault, criminal attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse involving a person less than 16 years of age, unlawful contact with a minor involving sexual offenses, disseminating explicit sexual material, and criminal use of a communication facility.

The Delaware County Times reports that photos on McKinlay’s Facebook page dated December 2016 show him dressed as Santa Claus. It was confirmed that McKinlay had worked at the Macy’s department store in Philadelphia as a seasonal employee.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed by members of the Delaware County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, McKinlay had arranged to meet the “14-year-old girl” at an ice cream parlor in Ridley Township on Wednesday. “What I really want you to wear is a sleeveless T-shirt, a pair of shorts and some sneakers,” McKinlay reportedly told the girl on June 20. According to the affidavit, he added, “Just those 3 items, nothing else.”

The investigation into McKinlay began on April 12 as Ridley Township Officer Timothy Kearney went undercover online as a 14-year-old girl, responding to an advertisement the suspect posted on the Internet, titled “young uns.”

“During the course of the last month, ‘Will’ has explained to ‘Stephanie’ how to masturbate and ordered her to do ‘homework.’ This involved her learning how to masturbate herself, provided in graphic detail by ‘Will,’” the affidavit reads.

It further states:

McKinlay described how he would love to see “Stephanie” naked and teach her about sex. “Stephanie” responded by asking if they were going to do anything. McKinlay said “there can be lots of touching but they won’t have sex.” That same day, McKinlay began to discuss meeting the teen and hanging out in a park. Eventually, they decided to meet at an ice cream business in Ridley Township.

Authorities have stated McKinlay has previously been convicted of a sexually related offense with an adult woman.

A preliminary hearing has been listed for July 10 before Magisterial District Judge Vincent D. Gallagher Jr.

McKinlay is being held in county prison and was not available for comment, according to the New York Post.