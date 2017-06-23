President Donald Trump told Fox and Friends he is optimistic that the four Republican senators signaling disappointment with the Senate healthcare bill will eventually support it.

Trump was asked about Rand Paul of Kentucky, Mike Lee of Utah, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, and Ted Cruz of Texas, who said in a statement they were “not ready to vote for this bill.”

“Well, they are also four good guys and four friends of mine,” Trump replied. “I think that they’ll probably get there. We’ll have to see.”

Trump admitted that heath care was “a very complicated situation” and that it was difficult to please everyone.

“You do something that’s good for one group but bad for another,” he said.

Trump pointed out that the four dissenting senators did not refuse to support the bill but wanted to negotiate.

“It’s not that they’re opposed; they’d like to get certain changes, and we’ll see if we can take care of that,” said Trump.

He also defended the pace of the negotiation process, reminding his supporters that he has only been in office for five months.

“It’s a very, very narrow path, but I think we’re going to get there,” he said.