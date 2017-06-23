GOP Senatorial Committee Warns Liberal Candidate: Democrats Are Abandoning Pelosi ‘in Droves’

Under the headline “Rosen and Pelosi BFFs,” the National Republican Senatorial Committee issued a warning to Jacky Rosen, the woman who hopes to unseat Republican Senator Dean Heller in Nevada, citing her ongoing relationship with embattled House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

“Democrats are abandoning Nancy Pelosi in droves after she led them to another election night loss,” the NRSC press release sent out on Thursday said. “And now, Jacky Rosen thinks if she runs for U.S. Senate, she might be able to escape Pelosi’s toxic touch.

“But it won’t be that easy,” the press release said. “You see, during Jacky’s brief tenure in the House, she and Pelosi have been inseparable,” the press release said. “After being elected, Jacky used one of her first votes to support Nancy Pelosi for Speaker, and has gone on to vote with Pelosi 92% of the time.

“Pelosi has certainly taken notice of Rosen’s loyal friendship, donating more than $28k to Jacky since 2016. Now that Jacky is running for Senate will she continue her loyalty to Nancy Pelosi, or could a breakup be in the works?”

“Nevadans deserve better than a Nancy Pelosi clone representing their interests,” NRSC spokesman Michael McAdams said. “When voters enter the ballot box in 2018, they’ll recognize Jacky’s loyalty resides with out-of-touch liberals like Nancy Pelosi and not Nevada.”

“Rosen’s announcement Monday sets up a compelling race in the Battle Born State, since Nevada’s Senate seat is one that Democrats hope to pick up in the midterms,” CNN reported. “Heller is facing a difficult re-election race in 2018, after Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton defeated then-candidate Donald Trump in the state by 2 percentage points in the 2016 election.”