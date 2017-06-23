Hillary Clinton: GOP Becomes ‘Death Party’ if They Pass Senate Healthcare Bill

Hillary Clinton believes the GOP will become the “death party” if Republicans pass the Senate’s healthcare bill.

“Forget death panels. If Republicans pass this bill, they’re the death party,” Clinton tweeted on Friday, linking to a Harvard study that claimed the GOP Senate healtcare bill could result in 18,000 to 28,000 deaths by 2026.

Clinton, who Donald Trump said was a “nasty woman” during the final 2016 presidential debate, is giving Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) a run for her money when it comes to inflammatory rhetoric. On Thursday, hours after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) released the bill’s draft, Warren went on the Senate floor and said, “People will die.”

“These cuts are blood money,” Warren said. “People will die.”

Warren accused Senate Republicans of “paying for tax cuts for the wealthy with American lives.”