Donald Trump: ‘It Would Be a Very Sad Day for Republicans’ If Nancy Pelosi Steps Down

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 22: House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) answers questions during her weekly press conference at the U.S. Capitol September 22, 2016 in Washington, DC.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

by Charlie Spiering23 Jun 2017

President Donald Trump said he hopes House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi stays in her position in the House of Representatives–to help Republicans continue winning elections.

“I hope she doesn’t step down. I think it would be a very, very sad day for Republicans if she steps down,” Trump said. “I’d be very, very disappointed if she did. I’d like to keep her right where she is because our record is extraordinary against her.”

Trump made his comments during an interview with Fox and Friends, celebrating Republican Karen Handel’s election victory in Georgia as a sign that Democrats were still reeling from his election as president.

“They put everything into it. They had every consultant. They had agencies, advertising agencies. … Hollywood came out, and in the end, we won quite easily,” Trump said.

He said that Democrats were “obstructionists” who just wanted to oppose his efforts to move the country forward and suggested that they should do more to work with Republicans.

“I honestly think they’d do better at the polls. I think that the American people are tired of obstructionists,” Trump said.

