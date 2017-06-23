White House Calls for Actors to Condemn Johnny Depp ‘Assassination’ Comment

The White House reacted strongly to Hollywood actor Johnny Depp after he spoke about assassinating President Donald Trump.

“President Trump has condemned violence in all forms and it’s sad that others like Johnny Depp have not followed his lead,” a White House official said in a statement to ABC News reporter Katherine Faulders.

The official said that he hoped that actors would join the president in condemning violent rhetoric.

“I hope that some of Mr. Depp’s colleagues will speak out against this type of rhetoric as strongly as they would if his comments were directed to a Democrat elected official,” he said.

Depp made his comment to the Daily Telegraph, sparking outrage from Trump supporters.

“I’m not insinuating anything – by the way, this will be in the press and it will be horrible – but when was the last time an actor assassinated a president?” Depp said, after saying that “Trump needs help.”