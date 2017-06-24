CNN Under Fire: ‘Very Fake News’ Network Hit from All Sides as Breitbart Investigation Forces Rare Retraction

The network President Donald Trump has identified as a “very fake news” outlet is under fire from all sides as it was forced to retract a blatantly inaccurate hit piece on President Trump and his associates in the wake of a Breitbart News investigation this weekend.

CNN is getting ripped from all over the right:

Breitbart kicking ass by exposing @CNN VERY FAKE NEWS!! https://t.co/07GrzAquaO — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) June 24, 2017

ICYMI: @BreitbartNews's @mboyle1 did the reporting that forced CNN to retract their hit piece & issue an apology. https://t.co/YWoTxEdNG3 — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) June 24, 2017

I've been doing this for 10 years. Never had to retract a thing. Good job, liars. CNN is Very Fake News Hitler https://t.co/zhvXk1N0X3 — Google "CNN,175,Sue" (@NolteNC) June 24, 2017

Weird how CNN is unable to attract even 800k viewers. https://t.co/daGX7U1zpe https://t.co/zhvXk1N0X3 — Google "CNN,175,Sue" (@NolteNC) June 24, 2017

Even President Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump, Jr., is out mocking CNN right now for its failure:

But it’s not just conservatives ripping CNN. BuzzFeed joined in too!

New: Source close to CNN says retracted story was “massive, massive fuck up and people will be disciplined" https://t.co/C49EJq7Iev — Jon Passantino (@passantino) June 25, 2017

According to the lefties as BuzzFeed, CNN’s president Jeff Zucker himself is now personally involved in trying to handle the cover-up:

More: CNN President Zucker and head of HR are "directly involved" in investigation into how the story was handled https://t.co/C49EJq7Iev — Jon Passantino (@passantino) June 25, 2017

The network made Brian Stelter, the ever-reliable defender of very fake news and host of Reliable Sources, go Tweet about in shame:

A retraction by CNN — "this story did not meet CNN's editorial standards" https://t.co/YMbwZzwrz3 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 24, 2017

But even Stelter was admitting by later in the evening he was pushing more fake news as CNN’s woes grow bigger:

Fair point. I should have said "46% of voters in the election voted for Trump" https://t.co/YVjtrJ0xoE — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 25, 2017

And Stelter is facing mounting criticism for his refusal to report on the scandal engulfing CNN:

Hey Brian. Are you going to discuss CNN's embarrassing retraction of a poorly sourced Russia conspiracy theory story? Asking for a friend. https://t.co/PQbthyV6pe — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) June 24, 2017

It’s unclear at this time if anyone, especially the reporter responsible for printing the very fake news that Breitbart News exposed as false, forcing CNN’s retraction, has been held accountable for his mistakes though. But the reporter, Thomas Frank, Tweeted out the editor’s apology and retraction notice:

For the sake of transparency, I am posting an editor's note from CNN concerning a story I posted on Thursday — https://t.co/xdCGW1Ib65 — Tom Frank (@ByTomFrank) June 24, 2017

CNN remains under fire — but here is the original text of the very fake news article:

Breitbart called this report “very fake news.” Now story appears to have been removed from CNN website. Cache copy: https://t.co/im21E0JX6y pic.twitter.com/diCpKvNdR9 — Jon Passantino (@passantino) June 24, 2017

One of the targets of the hit piece, Trump ally Anthony Scaramucci, is taking the high road, however:

.@CNN did the right thing. Classy move. Apology accepted. Everyone makes mistakes. Moving on. https://t.co/lyVajCKNHx — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) June 24, 2017

CNN still has not provided a real explanation as to its misconduct and affronts against journalism: