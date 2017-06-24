The Hill–Bannon: Trump’s Strategy Is ‘Let the Warfighters Fight the War’

In contrast to the prior administrations of George W. Bush and Barack Obama, according to the president’s Chief Strategist Stephen K. Bannon, Donald Trump prefers to leave tactical military decisions up to the military. Max Greenwood writes at The Hill:
White House chief strategist Steve Bannon cast President Trump’s defense policy as one that puts military power into the hands of the “warfighters.”
“The President believes the best thing to do is to let the warfighters fight the war,” Bannon told CNN.
But the chief strategist also said that Trump has ultimately held onto his ability to oversee “anything important on the warfighting side,” according to CNN, adding that he has remained deeply involved in developing military strategy.
“He hasn’t given up any of the strategic decisions,” Bannon said.
Trump has increasingly empowered the Pentagon and military leaders to make tactical military decisions, breaking from the precedent of White House oversight carried out by both Republican and Democratic administrations in the past, CNN reported.
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.