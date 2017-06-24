Maxine Waters Reacts to Senate Health Bill: Drag Trump ‘to Impeachment’

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) taunted President Donald Trump on Friday, saying he should be “dragged… to impeachment” for supporting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) healthcare bill.

“Instead of disabled people in wheelchairs, the only person who should be dragged anywhere is Trump – down the hall, to impeachment,” she tweeted, referencing the protesters who were dragged from McConnell’s office while protesting the bill.

Maxine “Get Ready for Impeachment” Waters has been one of the most vocal advocates for impeachment. She has led numerous “impeach 45” chants at various rallies, most recently at the annual LA Pride Parade and Resist March two weeks ago.

As Breitbart News reported, Waters said at the rally:

He is not my president. He is not your president. He lies. He cheats. He’s a bully. He disrespects us all. If he thinks he can mess with the LGBT community, he better look at what happened right here in West Hollywood. You deny, you disrespect, and you will find that there are people who have the courage to organize and to take back whatever needs to be taken back. We resist this president because he stands for the worst of everything. And guess what, I know that people may not quite be ready. I know some are a little hesitant. I know some are saying I’m not so sure, Maxine, that what you are saying is the right thing, but I’m saying, impeach 45. Impeach 45.

And at last month’s Center for American Progress’s Ideas Conference, Waters told the audience that impeachment is not out of reach. Waters also vowed to accuse to accuse Republicans of being “not patriotic” if they opposed Trump’s impeachment.