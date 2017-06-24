Senate and House Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, respectively, did not respond to Breitbart News’s request for comment on actor Johnny Depp’s remarks at a festival in England about assassinating President Donald Trump.

Breitbart News sought comments in an email sent twice to Senate Minority Leader Schumer and House Minority Leader Pelosi’s press officials.

Breitbart also sought comment from Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) but received no response from either, both of whom are outspoken critics of the president.

On Thursday, Depp said at “Cinemageddon,” a film stage at England’s famous Glastonbury Festival, “I think [Donald] Trump needs help. There are a lot of dark places he could go.”

“I’m not insinuating anything – by the way, this will be in the press and it will be horrible – but when was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”

“I want to clarify, I am not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it has been a while, and maybe it is time.”

On Friday, Depp apologized, saying he intended “no malice” in making his remarks.

“I apologize for the bad joke I attempted last night in poor taste about President Trump,” Depp said in a statement to People magazine published Friday. “It did not come out as intended, and I intended no malice. I was only trying to amuse, not to harm anyone.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean star’s mea culpa came just hours after Trump’s White House harshly condemned the remarks on Twitter.

“President Trump has condemned violence in all forms and it’s sad that others like Johnny Depp have not followed his lead,” a White House official said in a statement to ABC News reporter Katherine Faulders: