Poll: Plurality Believe Trump ‘Will Bring Right Kind of Change’

Despite the legacy media’s antagonistic coverage of President Donald Trump, a strong plurality of Americans still believe that Trump’s presidency “will bring the right kind of change.”

According to the latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, 41% of Americans believe that Trump, who promised voters that he would drain the D.C. swamp as a candidate, will bring the “right kind of change” compared to 23% who believe that he will usher in the “wrong kind of change.” Another 32% responded “not that likely/not sure” when asked if Trump “will bring the right kind of change or the wrong kind of change to the direction of the country.”

Among the 68% of Americans who believe that Trump is “very likely,” “fairly likely,” or “just somewhat likely” to bring change to Washington, 60% feel that Trump will bring the “right kind of change” while 33% believe he will bring the “wrong kind of change.”

The poll was conducted June 17-20, and the poll’s margin of error is +/- 3.27 percentage points.