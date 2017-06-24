Donald Trump Vows to Protect Legacy of Family Farms in America

President Donald Trump celebrated farmers in Iowa on Wednesday, vowing to help protect the legacy of American farms.

“Family farmers are the backbone of America, and my administration will always support the farmer,” Trump said during a speech in Iowa this week.

The president traveled to Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to highlight new farming technology.

“I’m not a farmer, but I’d be very happy to be one,” Trump said. “It’s a very beautiful world to me, and it’s a truly noble American profession.”

He recalled a quote from George Washington saying that he would “rather be on my farm than be emperor of the world.”

“We understand that, especially after I’ve spent all this time in Washington,” Trump said.

Speaking in front of a Case and a John Deere tractor, Trump spoke about the importance of fair trade for their products.

“American farmers and ranchers are the best — absolute best at what they do,” he said. “And they can compete anywhere if they are given a level playing field.”

Trump highlighted his appointments of Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and U.S. Trade Ambassador Robert Lighthizer, promising that they would help institute new trade policies favoring American farmers.

The president highlighted policies that would help the American farmers in Iowa, particularly by eliminating the death tax, protecting corn-based ethanol, and expanding broadband Internet access to rural areas.

“Our farmers’ work ethic feeds America, and their toughness and grit define America,” Trump said. “They’re tough, and they’re smart.”

Trump also welcomed former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad to the event, highlighting his new job as the ambassador of China.

Branstad praised Trump for finally opening the Chinese market to American beef. “We’ve been trying to get American beef in China for 13 years, and you’ve already got it done!” he said.