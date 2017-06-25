Donald Trump: President Obama Knew About Russia and ‘Did Nothing About It’

President Donald Trump continued pushing back on the left’s obsession with Russian attempts to influence the 2016 election, criticizing former President Barack Obama for failing to respond properly.

“I just heard today for the first time that Obama knew about Russia a long time before the election, and he did nothing about it,” Trump said in an interview with Fox and Friends on Sunday.

Trump was referring to a report stating that the CIA gave Obama information about the Russian attempt to influence the election, but quoted administration officials who lamented that they failed to respond properly.

“The question is if he had the information, why didn’t he doesn’t something about it?” Trump asked.

He added that it was “sad” that the news media didn’t focus on Obama’s failure.

The topic appeared to be on Trump’s mind over the weekend as he sent messages to his followers on Twitter.

“Obama Administration official said they ‘choked’ when it came to acting on Russian meddling of election,” he wrote. “They didn’t want to hurt Hillary?”