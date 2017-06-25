‘Rally for Peace’: Trump Supporters Condemn Left’s Climate of Violence at White House

Trump supporters gathered at the White House Sunday afternoon to protest political violence at a “Rally For Peace,” calling out establishment journalists for creating a climate of partisan hatred that has recently exploded with a shocking attack near the nation’s capital.

The “Rally For Peace” was held in Washington, DC, by Trump supporters and conservatives aiming to protest political violence and the media voices that incite it. The recent shooting at a congressional baseball practice in which five were wounded and Republican politician Steve Scalise was hospitalized was a topic of discussion at the event, as well as the riots caused by radical leftist antifa groups at conservative events across the country, including former Breitbart Senior Editor Milo Yiannopoulos’s event at Berkeley in February.

advertisement

The event was organized by conservative political activist Jack Posobiec and Mike Cernovich, independent author and InfoWars radio host.

Cernovich challenged activists on the left to a public debate, offering up $1 million to charity in exchange for a live broadcasted debate between Cernovich and Sam Harris and Alex Jones and Keith Olbermann. Cernovich claimed that despite this offer, the leftist commentators refused to respond to the debate request:

Other “New Right” pro-Trump figures spoke at the rally, including Virginia politician Corey Stewart, who can be seen addressing the crowd in the video below:

While Gateway Pundit reporter Lucian Wintrich and Big League Politics contributor Cassandra Fairbanks listed a number of fake hate crimes committed over the past year in an attempt to paint Trump supporters and conservatives as racists.

The rally was not interrupted by antifa anarchists or far-left protesters, but a rival alt-right protest formed nearby. Conservative groups such as the Proud Boys and Oathkeepers were on hand to provide security as they do at many other events.

Former Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone was set to speak at the event but reportedly could not appear due to security concerns. InfoWars host Alex Jones was unable to attend the event as he was spending the day with his family but did send a note of apology to Mike Cernovich which was read aloud by Jack Posobiec at the event.

Demonstrators shared videos and photos from the event, displaying American flags, “Kekistan” meme references, and lots of Trump campaign-style “MAGA” merchandise:

People starting to arrive at the #RallyForPeace pic.twitter.com/00LwzFK6ZH — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) June 25, 2017

The rally has its own flag pole — complete w Blue Lives Matter flag pic.twitter.com/axLAxYF1ek — Will Sommer (@willsommer) June 25, 2017

Met some folks here that came 2 America as REAL #refugees. Let me tell ya, You couldn't tear that flag from this family!#RallyForPeace #dc pic.twitter.com/WGB5rZlOwK — The Tattered Remnant (@hatedtruthpig77) June 25, 2017

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) was in attendance, clearly spooked by increased scrutiny after a fan of the “anti-hate” group attempted to murder dozens of Republican lawmakers. The gunman, the late James Hodgkinson, is the second high-profile case of a left-wing partisan attacking an SPLC target; in August 2012, Floyd Lee Corkins attempted to “kill as many as possible” at the DC office of the Family Research Council, using the SPLC website’s “Hate Map” to pick the site for a mass shooting.

The SPLC’s representative behaved like a campaign tracker Sunday, tweeting quotes from speakers and attendees as proof of right-wing bigotry. In one of three tweets covering the rally, the SPLC @hatewatch account incorrectly identified one attendee as a “speaker” and singled him out for saying left-wing activist billionaire George Soros should be put in a “gas chamber.”

At the "Rally Against Political Violence" in DC, this speaker just said "It's time to put George Soros in a gas chamber!" pic.twitter.com/fusoudjdlK — Hatewatch (@Hatewatch) June 25, 2017