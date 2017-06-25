Report: Democrats Behind ‘Dossier’ That FBI Used to Justify Spying on Trump Associates

Author Paul Sperry reports that the Senate is probing the partisan nature of a DC opposition research firm which produced a “dossier” on then-presidential candidate Donald Trump in 2016 alleging that he is a secret agent of Russian President Vladimir Putin — recruited via blackmail with a videotape of Trump and urinating Russian prostitutes.

Former FBI Director James Comey reportedly cited that discredited dossier as the basis for the current investigation of “Russian interference” in the 2016 election, which has been taken up by Robert Mueller, a friend of Comey’s who served as FBI Director under presidents Bush and Obama.

advertisement

From the New York Post:

A secretive Washington firm that commissioned the dubious intelligence dossier on Donald Trump is stonewalling congressional investigators trying to learn more about its connections to the Democratic Party. The Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this month threatened to subpoena the firm, Fusion GPS, after it refused to answer questions and provide records to the panel identifying who financed the error-ridden dossier, which was circulated during the election and has sparked much of the Russia scandal now engulfing the White House. What is the company hiding? Fusion GPS describes itself as a “research and strategic intelligence firm” founded by “three former Wall Street Journal investigative reporters.” But congressional sources says it’s actually an opposition-research group for Democrats, and the founders, who are more political activists than journalists, have a pro-Hillary, anti-Trump agenda. “These weren’t mercenaries or hired guns,” a congressional source familiar with the dossier probe said. “These guys had a vested personal and ideological interest in smearing Trump and boosting Hillary’s chances of winning the White House.” Fusion GPS was on the payroll of an unidentified Democratic ally of Clinton when it hired a long-retired British spy to dig up dirt on Trump. In 2012, Democrats hired Fusion GPS to uncover dirt on GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney. And in 2015, Democrat ally Planned Parenthood retained Fusion GPS to investigate pro-life activists protesting the abortion group. More, federal records show a key co-founder and partner in the firm was a Hillary Clinton donor and supporter of her presidential campaign.

Read the rest of the story here.