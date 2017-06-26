Anthem Says Senate Healthcare Bill Will Stabilize Individual Market

Anthem, one of the largest health insurers in the country, endorsed the Senate healthcare bill, saying that it will stabilize the individual insurance market and lower premiums.

Anthem declared that the Senate bill “will markedly improve the stability of the individual market and moderate premium increases.” Anthem credits the bill’s $100 billion stabilization fund, eliminating a tax on health insurance plans, and the bill’s work toward “aligning premium subsidies with premium costs.”

Anthem also criticized the bill’s changes to Medicaid. It added that “the challenges the current bill proposes to the Medicaid program knowing how important it is to achieve the necessary funding and access to health-care services and supports are for the individuals and families who rely on them to live healthy meaningful lives in their communities.”

The statement did not comment on the Senate bill’s repeal of Obamacare’s individual mandate. The Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA) repeals Obamacare’s individual and employer mandate. Many insurers have cited the individual mandate to purchase health insurance as a stabilizing force for the individual health insurance market. Senate Republicans reportedly seek to add a provision that will encourage Americans to maintain health insurance coverage or face a six-month waiting period to sign up outside of the regular enrollment period.

Pundits believe that Anthem’s statement would serve as a significant endorsement or criticism of the Senate health care bill, as Anthem announced recently it would withdraw from Wisconsin, Indiana, and Ohio’s Obamacare marketplaces.

President Donald Trump recently tweeted that he remains very supportive of the Senate the healthcare bill.