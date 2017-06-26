Kentucky Town Elects Dog as Mayor for Fourth Time

The mayor’s office of the small town of Rabbit Hash, Kentucky, has gone to the dogs. Literally, as once again — and for the fourth time — the voters have elected a dog as their mayor.

This month, a three-year-old rescue pit bull named Brynneth Pawltro defeated a cat, a chicken, a donkey, and several other furry contestants to become mayor of the town situated on the Ohio River and just more than an hour southwest of Cincinnati, Ohio:

For the fourth time, small Kentucky town elects a dog as mayor. https://t.co/JksSlbNdkJ pic.twitter.com/zqEgN5FxK7 — WDRB News (@WDRBNews) June 24, 2017

Brynneth Pawltro earned an excess of 3,000 votes and won the election in a landslide, People magazine reported.

The idea started nearly 20 years ago as a fundraiser for the town. “We charge you a dollar for your vote, you vote as often as you want,” said Bobbi Kayser, a member of the town historical society.

Some of the votes may have been spurred by alcohol, Kayser said with a laugh.

The money from the mock vote fundraiser goes toward town repairs and improvements. According to the Associated Press, the funds this year will go to repair the General Store, which was seriously damaged last year in an electrical fire:

