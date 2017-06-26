Donald Trump: Barack Obama Colluded and Obstructed to Save ‘Crooked Hillary’

President Donald Trump continued fighting against the narrative surrounding the Russian interference into the presidential election, accusing former President Barack Obama of colluding to save Hillary Clinton.

“The reason that President Obama did NOTHING about Russia after being notified by the CIA of meddling is that he expected Clinton would win and did not want to ‘rock the boat,’ Trump wrote on Twitter Monday.

advertisement

The president focused on a Washington Post article that quoted an Obama official admitting that the administration “choked” when responding to the threat Russia posed.

“He didn’t ‘choke,’” Trump wrote. “He colluded or obstructed, and it did the Dems and Crooked Hillary no good.”

Trump tried to shift the focus on the story away from his administration by calling attention to Obama’s failure to respond.

“The real story is that President Obama did NOTHING after being informed in August about Russian meddling,” Trump said.

He claimed investigators had no tapes proving his team colluded with Russia despite “looking at Russia under a magnifying glass.”

“There is no collusion and no obstruction,” Trump insisted. “I should be given apology!”