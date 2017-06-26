‘Victory’: Donald Trump Celebrates Supreme Court Decision to Clear Parts of Travel Ban

President Donald Trump celebrated the unanimous per curiam opinion by the Supreme Court, effectively clearing lower court attempts to stay his travel ban, calling it a “clear victory” for national security.

“Today’s unanimous Supreme Court decision is a clear victory for our national security,” the president said in a statement to reporters.

advertisement

Trump’s ban sought to limit people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen from entering the United States, citing a national security risk.

Despite efforts from lower courts to block the ban, the Supreme Court decided that foreign nationals lacking a “bona fide” relationship with someone in the United States could be banned. Parts of Trump’s executive order, however, remain blocked.

“As president, I cannot allow people into our country who want to do us harm,” Trump’s statement said. “I want people who can love the United States and all of its citizens, and who will be hardworking and productive.”

The court upheld Trump’s right to executive authority.

“Today’s ruling allows me to use an important tool for protecting our Nation’s homeland,” he said. “I am also particularly gratified that the Supreme Court’s decision was 9-0.”