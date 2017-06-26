VIDEO: Homeowner Opens Fire on Robbery Suspects, Kills Two

Video pulled from a home surveillance system shows muzzle blasts flashing in a back room and again outside as a homeowner opens fire on two robbery suspects.

Both suspects were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Daily Mail, the suspects allegedly broke into a home in Brentwood, California. Video footage shows the suspects enter the home, only to be greeted within seconds by bullets and muzzle flashes. “The homeowner is then seen chasing the two men outside and shooting at them more.”

Police have not released the identities of the deceased suspects. They did reports that both suspects were from nearby Antioch and appeared to be in their thirties.

East Bay Times reports Brentwood police Lt. Walter O’Grodnick said the two suspects “apparently had a gun when they entered the home.” He added, “The preliminary information shows it to be a home-invasion robbery. Two suspects. One with a firearm. They presented a threat, and the shooting was prompted in self-defense.”

The homeowner was not injured in the incident.

Neighbor Reggie Nichols said he heard two shots, then a pause, then “a flurry of gunfire.” Nichols added, “I’m ticked off, because this kind of stuff doesn’t happen around here. It’s a good neighborhood. It’s been a really long time since something like this [occurred].”