Chesterfield, Virginia, police are looking for a man accused of taking video to look up a woman’s skirt at the local Target retail store.
A female shopper called police after finding that a man was following her around the Westchester Commons Target store. At one point, she said, the man put a cell phone in a basket on the floor and pushed it toward her, according to a report by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
“She soon noticed a shopping basket on the floor near her with a phone in it; the phone’s camera was facing up in an apparent attempt to take photos up her skirt,” a police report said.
The suspect is a white male, about 40 to 45 years old. He stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, according to police. He had graying hair and was wearing khaki shorts and a blue T-shirt that said “St. Mary’s College” on it.
Police released a photo of the suspect to the public in hopes that his identity might be discovered, according to CBS News.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
