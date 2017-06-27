Retiring Rep. Jason Chaffetz Calls for Extra $2,500 for Housing Congressmen

Even as he serves his last days in Congress after announcing his retirement, Utah Republican Congressman Jason Chaffetz is calling for the government to give another $2,500 per month to each member of Congress to help them with housing costs.

Chaffetz insists that too many members of Congress find it burdensome to have to pay for mortgages back in their home district as well as living expenses in Washington D.C., and he wants the government to shell out more money to help, the Hill reported.

“I really do believe Congress would be much better served if there was a housing allowance for members of Congress,” Chaffetz told the paper. “In today’s climate, nobody’s going to suggest or vote for a pay raise. But you shouldn’t have to be among the wealthiest of Americans to serve properly in Congress.”

Chaffetz claims that one of the reasons he decided to retire was the cost of living expenses in D.C. and he reminded the Hill that he sleeps in his congressional office to lower his living expenses.

“Washington, D.C., is one of the most expensive places in the world, and I flat-out cannot afford a mortgage in Utah, kids in college and a second place here in Washington, D.C.,” Chaffetz said.

“I think a $2,500 housing allowance would be appropriate and a real help to have at least a decent quality of life in Washington if you’re going to expect people to spend hundreds of nights a year here,” he added.

Chaffetz continued, saying that it is “unhealthy” for Congressmen to sleep in their offices.

The Utahan also complained that his inability to afford a place in Washington ends up costing taxpayers even more because he flies back and forth from D.C. to Utah on the taxpayer’s dime.

It would cost the government another $16 million a year to afford each member of Congress this allotment for living expenses.

Asked why he was leaving Congress, Chaffetz said it was part of his promise to his voters.

“I vowed that I would get in, serve and get out, and at some point, you have to say, ‘Let’s get off this crazy train and get a better balance in your life,'” Chaffetz insisted. “It’s hard to say, but I think I’d still probably come to the same conclusion.”

While he vowed not to return home only to turn around and run for Senate against long-time GOP Senator Orrin Hatch, he wouldn’t close the door on a run for Utah governor.

On the verge of quitting, Chaffetz has been increasingly vocal against the Trump administration. He recently claimed that transparency under Trump is “worse” than under Obama, wanted to go after Trump officials for late documents, and was a chief advocate of continuing the investigation into Trump’s purported (and thus far unproven) ties to Russia.

