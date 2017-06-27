Twitter Allows Planned Parenthood to Advertise Abortion, Declares Pro-Life Message ‘Offensive’

If there’s any doubt Twitter is giving Planned Parenthood an assist, pro-life group Live Action says it has the proof.

Live Action states:

While Planned Parenthood is allowed to advertise on Twitter, the social media company has suppressed Live Action’s ads, calling our pro-life messages offensive and inflammatory. What exactly is Twitter calling so offensive and inflammatory? Tweeting a picture of a child developing in the womb and saying that we believe in the right to life. Or tweeting ultrasound images, like the ones that most expectant moms hang on their refrigerator doors.

It's outright Orwellian that @Twitter says we must delete tweets that, effectively, criticize @PPact or show ultrasounds to advertise. — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) June 27, 2017

According to Live Action, the nation’s largest abortion business is permitted to tweet that a woman has a right to an abortion, but a pro-life organization’s tweet that an unborn baby has a right to life is “inflammatory.”

Although Twitter does not censor individual tweets by Live Action or its president, Lila Rose, the social media platform has reportedly prohibited the pro-life group’s ability to advertise its content until all tweets found to be “offensive” are deleted.

Planned Parenthood’s allies at @Twitter are BLOCKING ads about why @PPact should be defunded. Media shouldn’t suppress facts. #DefundPP pic.twitter.com/bNGYmvJbJ2 — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) June 27, 2017

Live Action continues:

Twitter has told us that we must delete: all of our tweets calling for the end of taxpayer funding for Planned Parenthood,

all of our tweets of our undercover investigations into Planned Parenthood, and

any ultrasound images of preborn children.

Rose appeared on Fox News Channel with Tucker Carlson to discuss the Twitter ban.

.@Twitter is suppressing pro-life speech by blocking ultrasound images and fact-checks of @PPact. I discuss with @TuckerCarlson. pic.twitter.com/JTrUSq3ZTy — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) June 27, 2017

Twitter states its policy regarding hate content, sensitive topics, and violence:

What’s the policy? Twitter prohibits the promotion of hate content, sensitive topics, and violence globally. What products or services are subject to this policy? This policy applies, but is not limited, to: Hate speech or advocacy against an individual, organization or protected group based on race, ethnicity, national origin, color, religion, disability, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, veteran status or other protected status.

Violence or threats of violence against people or animals

Glorification of self-harm or related content

Organizations or individuals associated with promoting hate, criminal, or terrorist-related content

Inflammatory content which is likely to evoke a strong negative reaction or cause harm.

Offensive, vulgar, abusive or obscene content

“This is a platform, of course, that is a public company,” Rose told Carlson. “So, this is not something they’re telling their shareholders or telling their users, that they’re actually going to be blocking the advertisement of pro-life speech. This is something they’ve been keeping a secret.”

Rose said when she was finally able to speak directly to a Twitter official, she was told Live Action would have to delete nearly all of its tweets, delete its website, and then create a new one, in order to advertise on Twitter.