WashPo: Illegal-Alien Recruits In Military Bring Unsolvable Security Threats

More than 1,000 illegal aliens accepted into the U.S. military pose impossible-to-fix security concerns, according to a report in the Washington Post.

The Post’s report cites a Pentagon memo which says that 4,100 of 10,000 illegal alien recruits are facing “enhanced screening,” and that “30 percent [of those] subject to ‘enhanced screening’ have ‘unmitigable derogatory information’ that could bar them from service.”

The Post’s article is focused on the interests of illegal aliens, and ledes with the claim that “The Pentagon is considering a plan to cancel enlistment contracts for 1,000 foreign-born recruits without legal immigration status, knowingly exposing them to deportation, a Defense Department memo shows.”

However, the Post quickly admits the security concerns, saying:

Officials have assigned threat level tiers to the nearly 10,000 Military Accessions Vital to National Interest (MAVNI) program recruits, both in the service and waiting to serve, based on characteristics like proximity to classified information or how thoroughly they have been vetted. The Defense Department launched the program in 2009. Since the program’s start, more than 10,400 troops, most of them with service in the Army, have filled medical billets and language specialties — like Russian, Mandarin Chinese and Pashto — languages identified by the Pentagon as vital to the success of military operations, but in short supply among U.S.-born troops… The overtasked vetting process and heightened security risk led officials to recommend canceling enlistment contracts for all 1,800 awaiting [still] orders for basic training, and halting the program altogether, according to the memo… The Pentagon is also considering ending the careers of 2,400 part-time troops in the program who have yet to attend basic training.

The MAVNI program began in 2008 but was frozen in December 2016. Many of the people accepted into the program have not yet been accepted for basic training.

Immigrant recruits sometimes get extra scrutiny in the case of divided loyalties or various ties that may compromise their loyalty, but officials are leery of investigating Muslim soldiers. For example, Nidal Hassan was accepted into the U.S. military and was promoted to Major, despite having two Muslim parents. Subsequently, Hassan became more publicly devout and he murdered 14 Americans at Fort Hood in 2009 amid abundant evidence of his growing hostility to the U.S. military.

Other Islamic threats in the U.S. military include:

A Muslim convert, Hassan Abu-Jihaad, was convicted in 2008 of leaking secrets while serving in the U.S. Navy in 2001. In 2003, Sgt. Hasan K. Akbar killed two soldiers and injured 14 others in a gun-and-grenade attack in Kuwait as soldiers were pushing the Iraqi army out of Kuwait. In 2012, Army Private Naser Jason Abdo was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for preparing attacks against American soldiers in Texas. He adopted Islam at age 17, when living with his Jordanian-born father. In 2013, Navy veteran Abu Khalid Abdul-Latif was convicted of preparing an attack on a Seattle military recruiting center. In 2014, Army National Guard Specialist Hasan Edmonds was detained while trying to join the Islamic State. In March 2015, U.S. Air Force veteran Tairod Nathan Webster Pugh, was convicted of providing material support to ISIS.

Media reports say foreign militaries are seeing the same Islamic and diversity problems. The German media reported that 20 Muslim radicals had joined the German military and French officials reported that up to 10 Muslims in the French military had defected to jihad groups.

Read the Washington Post report here.