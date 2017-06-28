Democrats Despair over Neil Gorsuch: ‘We’ve Got Another Scalia’

Democrats are depressed after the first Supreme Court decisions featuring newly-installed Justice Neil Gorsuch were released this week confirmed that he is every bit as conservative as Republicans had hoped at his nomination.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), the ranking Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee, told Politico: “We’ve got another Scalia.” She was referring to the late Justice Antonin Scalia, a hero to conservatives and a leading light of the originalist school of jurisprudence, who passed away last year and whose seat Gorsuch has just filled.

Politico elaborates:

Feinstein told POLITICO she’d looked at Gorsuch’s early rulings and saw no sign of moderation from conservative orthodoxy. “Right down the line. Everything — everything,” she said. “I’m surprised that it’s so comprehensive.” Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut — a former Supreme Court clerk — said Gorsuch’s early record on the court is in tension with the humble and evenhanded approach he touted during his confirmation hearings in March. “In a way, I’m surprised that he hasn’t demonstrated more independence. I am surprised because in his demeanor and his tone he really made a huge effort to show his openness — which some of us thought might be more an act than it was a real persona,” Blumenthal said, before adding: “So far, I have to say, I’m disappointed.” … “On the travel ban, I think he’s fulfilling the worst expectations so far of his opponents and probably the best hopes of his supporters,” Blumenthal said.

Politico adds that Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) called Gorsuch “the tool of the creepy billionaire coalition.”

Meanwhile, according to Politico, Republicans were exultant, with Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) calling Grouch “awesome,” and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) declaring Gorsuch was “exactly what we hoped for and expected.”

In general, the pattern is otherwise: judges with conservative track records frequently become more liberal after being nominated, thanks to pressure from the media, the liberal legal fraternity, and their colleagues on the bench.

