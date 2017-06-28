Exclusive — Pornstar Jenna Jameson Bashes Playboy for Defending Very Fake News CNN: ‘Have a Seat, Playboy’

Legendary pornstar Jenna Jameson is calling out “the liberals behind the bunny” at Playboy Magazine after Playboy was the only publication in the White House briefing room on Tuesday to defend embattled CNN amid its very fake news scandal.

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders lit into CNN after getting asked by Breitbart News about the scandal that forced three of CNN’s senior most editorial staff to resign in disgrace after the retraction of a blatantly false hit piece on President Donald Trump and his associates.

advertisement

After Sanders lit into the media, Playboy Magazine’s White House reporter Brian Karem was the only person in the entire media to spring to the defense of CNN. He jumped up and bashed the White House for calling out the very fake news scandal ripping CNN apart. Karem’s lack of courage for journalistic integrity has made him into a semi-celebrity in the media since he pulled this stunt in Tuesday’s briefing, as BuzzFeed played him up and even CNN had him on as a guest to promote him on Wednesday morning.

Karem, in his latest column for Playboy, waxed poetic for nearly a thousand words about how great he thinks he is for standing up to the meanies in the White House. But Karem’s behavior against journalistic integrity on behalf of the institutional left’s ideals is, in Jameson’s mind, another sign of Playboy’s lack of credibility.

“Well to be honest I’m surprised Playboy is even allowed at the White House,” Jameson told Breitbart News. “Since they thought it was a good idea to remove the nudity from their failing publication, I have to say they lost credibility. The fact that they think people actually DO read Playboy for the articles shows they took their finger off the pulse of what people will spend their hard earned money on, a long time ago. Once again, this is a failed attempt by the liberals behind the bunny to drum up a bit of publicity in hopes to make us all care again. Have a seat, Playboy.”

Playboy infamously pulled nudity out of its magazines in 2016, then reversed course in early 2017 opening it back up.

“I’ll be the first to admit that the way in which the magazine portrayed nudity was dated, but removing it entirely was a mistake,” Hugh Hefner’s son Cooper Hefner said in early 2017.

Jameson, a hardcore conservative and supporter of President Trump, is the world’s most famous adult entertainment star. A few years ago, even CNN’s Anderson Cooper admitted when he interviewed her that Jameson is the “queen of porn.”