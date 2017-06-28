Six Teens Accused of Stealing Porsche, Blowing $200K on Gold Teeth and Presents for Moms

Six Florida teenagers were arrested and accused of stealing an expensive Porsche automobile, $200,000 in cash, and two handguns, then blowing the money on gold teeth and expensive gifts for their mothers.

The suspects, between the ages of 14 and 16, stand accused of robbing the North Hutchinson Island, Florida, home of Brett Browning on April 27, according to the Daily Mail.

The robbery victim told police his 2014 Porsche Cayman–valued at up to $60,000–was missing, as well as $200,000 he had hidden in his home. The thieves also stole a 380-caliber Ruger pistol and a revolver.

The stolen Porsche was discovered near the home of one of the teens, and police reported that all six of the suspects left fingerprint evidence inside the car.

A police investigation eventually led to the arrests of Fort Lauderdale residents Michael Bush, 14; Joshua Sargeant, 14; Shomari Smith, 14; Rural Scott, 15; Jeremiah Laplace, 15; and 16-year-old Walter Walker.

Police said the first teen arrested was Rural Scott, who has a long arrest record.

According to a police report, the teens admitted to the theft but said the $200,000 had already been spent. They also said they threw the guns in the trash.

The teens purchased cars, jewelry, and other expensive items. The inventory of illicitly purchased items includes $11,000 for gold teeth, $10,000 for a gold chain, $3,500 for a gold bracelet, $80,000 for a Dodge Challenger for one of the teen’s mothers, and $25,000 for a 2009 Mercedes C300, among other purchases. Another teen said he gave his mother $40,000 in cash and bought an Audi A4 car for her.

Police also said the robbery was essentially random, as the teens walked through the victim’s neighborhood knocking on doors to see if they could find a house with no one present.

The suspects were “charged with burglary of a dwelling while armed, grand theft of over $100,000, two counts of grand theft of a firearm, and grand theft of a motor vehicle. They are being held at the St. Lucie County Jail,” the paper reported.

Two are being held without bond and the rest bonded out at between $210,000 and $250,000.

