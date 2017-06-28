Two-In-Four: Six Fast Facts From Donald Trump’s First Immigration Report

Trump’s first quarterly report is out from the Department of Homeland Security, and it contains a flood of jargon-tangled data, but we’ll show you the six most important facts.

One-in-Four: Almost 600,000 legal immigrants got green cards in the six months from October 1 to the end of March. The precise number was 560,150, but that’s basically 1.1 million a year or almost 100,000 every month. When measured as a ratio, the 560,000 new legal immigrants means the nation is getting roughly one new green-card foreigner for every four of the 2 million American babies born during the same six-month period, or one immigrant for every four of the two million Americans who turned 18 during those six months. So the important number is one-in-four because the nation gets one new immigrant for every four Americans who turn 18 every month, quarter and year.

One-in-five: Up to 214,000 temporary foreign workers arrived in the first quarter of Fiscal 2017, starting in October 2016, ending on Dec. 31. That’s basically 70,000 temporary workers per month, or 800,000 per year if the first-quarter numbers remain stable. For various reasons, the numbers are shaky, and we’ll have a better handle a year from today, but the important number is that the quarterly inflow of roughly 200,000 workers adds up to one new temporary worker for every five young Americans who turn 18 during the same period. So, the important statistic here is one temporary foreign worker for every five new American workers.

Two-for-Four: Add the one-in-four inflow of legal immigrants (100,000 per month) and to the one-in-five inflow of temporary workers (70,000 per month), and Americans are seeing the arrival of roughly 170,000 new foreign workers per month. Just to be cautious, let’s drop it the combined number down to 150,000 a month because not all immigrants work. But that lower number still means that 150,000 new workers are imported each month to compete for jobs against the roughly 333,000 Americans who enter the workforce each month. So, that’s roughly two foreign workers for every four Americans who enter the workforce each month, each quarter and each year. That’s the most important statistic in the report.

5o Percent: Half of the arriving temporary workers are white-collar workers, not farm hands or blue-collar workers. Each month, the temporary worker inflows include 35,000 white-collar workers, 6,707 agricultural workers and roughly 25,000 blue-collar and mid-skill workers. That high proportion of white-collar professionals makes sense because businesses save more money by importing low-wage, high-skill engineers, nurses, doctors, professors, accountants, and designers to take the place of many expensive American graduates and skilled technicians who are trying to pay off college debts, to buy houses, get married and raise families. So, 50 percent of foreign temporary workers are white-collar professionals.

One-in-eight: Only 75,000 of the 560,000 new green card legal immigrants in the first six months of the year were invited to the United States because of their work or skills. The unskilled legal immigrants included 375,000 sisters and brothers, or sons, daughters or parents of recent immigrants who got their green cards via so-called “chain immigration,” not via their skills or accomplishments. The remaining 90,000 arrivals consisted of refugees, asylum-seekers, miscellaneous and “diversity” people who were selected because they have no connection to the United States. Despite their lack of skills, business is fine with this huge inflow of unskilled people. The inflow pressures blue-collar wages, and it also grows the consumer economy because poor people have to eat, drive, and find shelter just like everyone else. Moreover, federal, state and local government financial support for these imported consumers also converts middle-class taxes into an economic stimulus for retailers worth at least $56 billlion per year. So the important statistic here is that only one-in-eight legal immigrants have worked their way into the country — the rest were pulled in by relatives, regardless of education or health or age or productivity or ability to integrate into American society.

Three times 2016: Trump’s data shows that 264,553 legal immigrants got citizenship during the six months in the first report, at a rate of roughly 45,000 a month. These new citizens come from 164 countries, speak more than 164 languages, and few have the skills to pay more in taxes than they receive in welfare or aid, and most vote Democratic. Yes, they do add a huge amount of diversity to the United States — but diversity is a synonym for civic conflict, and is a form of “divide and rule” politics by the elite. The 264,000 new citizens shown in the report is only half the year’s intake, so Americans will have gained roughly 500,000 new foreign voters after one year of Trump’s data. In November, Trump won the 2016 election because he got 80,000 more voters in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania that did Hillary Clinton. So the 264,533 new voters in the first six months is basically three times the number of 2016 voters who gave Trump his victory.