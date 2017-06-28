Virginia Man Charged with Filming Woman in Target Dressing Room

Police in Henrico County, Virginia, have arrested a 23-year-old man and charged him with taking video of a woman and a child in a Target dressing room.

Henrico police arrested Ian Kendrick Gregory after a woman called the police to report the crime which occurred at the Target store on West Broad Street, according to Richmond’s ABC affiliate, WRIC.

“The victim reported she was in the dressing room when she observed a cell phone under the door,” an Henrico Police statement said. “She then confronted a male who was then followed as he left the store and was seen leaving in a vehicle.”

Police used store surveillance film to identify Gregory as their suspect and later arrested him.

Gregory was charged with one count of unlawful filming of an undressed person and one count of unlawful filming of an undressed minor. His next court date is July 31.

The police in nearby Loudon County are also still looking for a man who tried to film women at a Target store.

Police are looking for a man who is accused of taking upskirt video of women at a Chesterfield Target store.

Management of the Chesterfield Target store released a statement on the incident:

At Target, we want all of our guests to have a safe and welcoming experience whenever they shop at our stores. And as part of our commitment to safety, we have procedures, policies, and training in place to help ensure that our stores are safe places to shop and work. We will not tolerate the behavior that we saw at the Chesterfield and Henrico Target stores and are working closely with law enforcement by offering whatever support is needed. Since these are active investigations, we ask that you direct all further questions to law enforcement.

Police there are asking anyone with information to call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

