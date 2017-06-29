Breitbart’s Boyle on CNN Scandal: ‘CNN is a Network In Crisis Right Now’ As Jeff Zucker Hides, Refuses to Talk

Breitbart News’s Washington Political Editor Matthew Boyle joined One America News Network’s John Hines on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the scandal engulfing CNN right now.
“CNN was forced after a Breitbart News investigation to retract an article—the first time a retraction has been made at CNN in the era of Jeff Zucker leading the network,” Boyle said. “He’s the president at CNN. The fallout from that has led to the resignation of a reporter and two editors, including the head of the CNN investigative unit.”
WATCH BREITBART’S MATTHEW BOYLE ON ONE AMERICA NEWS ABOUT CNN SCANDAL:
Boyle added that the scandal is consuming the entire network. Boyle said:
CNN is a network in crisis right now. They have no credibility with the American public. They’re refusing to be transparent about what’s going on with their credibility crisis. Jeff Zucker is refusing to appear in public and answer questions about this. CNN’s public relations team continues to refuse to answer questions about this. Everybody at the network’s credibility—anchors, reporters, producers, editors—all of their credibility is on the line.
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.