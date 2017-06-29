John Podesta Loses It During Russia Debate with Maria Bartiromo

Former Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta grew angry when Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo highlighted his own ties with companies connected to Russia.

Bartiromo asked why Americans weren’t paying more attention to Democrat ties to the Russians.

“[Y]ou’re picking through my emails that were stolen by the Russians and released by Wikileaks, and creating a story that is not true,” Podesta said in an interview, insisting that he did not get any shares from a Russian company.

Podesta sat on the board of Joule, an American company that attracted investments from the Russians. As Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Peter Schweizer has reported, the company received $35 million from a Putin-connected Russian government fund, while Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was working in the Obama administration.

Podesta tried in vain to distance himself from the Russia connections.

“Maybe you’re looking at widely reported information from Infowars,” Podesta sneered, as Bartiromo defended her sources as coming from the Wall Street Journal, Politico, and the New York Times.