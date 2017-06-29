President Trump Nominates Dr. Jerome Adams for U.S. Surgeon General

President Donald Trump nominated Dr. Jerome Adams, Indiana’s health commissioner, to be the next surgeon general.

Adams, if confirmed, would replace Dr. Vivek Murthy, the former acting surgeon general. President Trump fired Murthy without notice. Murthy was a fervent supporter of Obamacare.

advertisement

Vice President Mike Pence appointed Dr. Adams to his post when he was governor of Indiana. Adams will serve as another appointed health official who previously worked with Pence. Seema Verma, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) Administrator, worked with Pence as a health consultant to reform Indiana’s Medicaid program.

The surgeon general nominee is a trained anesthesiologist and has served as a strong advocate to address the nation’s opioid crisis.

Dr. Adams said he was truly “honored” to have President Trump nominate him for the position.

Truly honored at nomination by @realDonaldTrump for US Surgeon General. Looking forward to working to improve health in US. #greathealth — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) June 29, 2017

Sara Johnson, one of Adams’ colleagues, said that the nominee will serve as a perfect match for the job. Johnson said, “He’s a trusted partner in working with clinicians and public health officials. He’s one of those people who’s easy to work with. This is a perfect fit for him.”